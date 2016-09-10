Brazil: Coup president greeted with huge protests



São Paulo, September 7.

Brazil’s unelected president Michel Temer was greeted with shouts of “Temer Out” on his first public appearance in Brazil since being installed in office on August 31.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets on September 7 in more than a dozen cities for a national day of action dubbed the “Cry of the Excluded”.

Coinciding with Brazil’s independence, the marches protested the rollback in social programs and protection of human rights planned by the new right-wing government. Temer’s administration had already begun an aggressive neoliberal agenda during its “interim” three months in office, when elected president Dilma Rousseff was suspended.

When Temer made an appearance in Brasilia for the Independence Day parade, he was met with cries calling for his removal, local media reported.

It was his first public appearance in Brazil since his speedy inauguration on August 31 after the 61 to 20 vote in the Senate to impeach Rousseff. The hostile greeting echoed the reception of boos he received during the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games in Rio last month.

Meanwhile, protesters also flooded the streets of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Recife, Campo Grande, and several other places. Solidarity protests were also held internationally, including in London

[Abridged from TeleSUR English.]

