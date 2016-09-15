Venezuela facing off right wing destabilisation: report of Brisbane Forum

On the 43rd anniversary of the coup which ousted the elected Allende government in Chile, a forum titled “Crisis in Venezuela: An Eyewitness Report” was held on September 11. Speakers drew parallels between the lead up to the Chile coup and the current situation in Venezuela.

The forum was hosted by Australia-Venezuelan Solidarity Network (AVSN) Brisbane and Australian Solidarity with Latin America (ASLA). Daniel Gasparri-Rey (pictured), Counsellor of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela flew from Canberra to give greetings and support the forum. A message of support which had been received from former ambassador, Nelson Davila, (who is now in Venezuela) was also read out.

The keynote speaker was Eulalia Reyes (pictured below), co-convener of Brisbane AVSN who had recently returned from an extended visit to Venezuela. The Brisbane forum followed similar report back forums in Melbourne and Sydney.

Reyes shared her first hand experiences of the hardships experienced by Venezuelans: standing in line to purchase essential items for instance. She queried however whether the current economic situation was the cause of the “crisis”.

“The drop in oil prices is the same in other countries,” Reyes said. She pointed out that the difference in Venezuela was that the anti-Chavista opposition and its media mouthpieces (including social media) had used the situation to destabilise the Government of Nicolás Maduro. Economic sabotage by opposition supporters was also creating the “crisis” of shortages.

Reyes compared media distortions with the reality of Venezuela: the Western media reporting on oppostion demonstrations in the first week of September calling for an immediate recall (of President Madura) referendum while remaining silent on the demonstrations in support of the government. The western media is silent as well on measures being taken by the Government to relieve the economic downturn, as well as social programs benefitting the people.

The meeting also promoted the statement of solidarity recently signed by more than 30 solidarity groups.