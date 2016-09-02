Transgender only health clinic opens in Melbourne

Australia's first health clinic catering solely for the needs of the transgender and gender diverse community has opened.

The Equinox Gender Diverse Clinic, a peer-led trans-focused clinic, is run by the Victorian AIDS Council.

The clinic bulk bills, making the service accessible to the entire transgender community.

Starting with a GP service, Equinox plans to expand into a counselling service later this year, and beyond that into addressing trans homelessness.

Australia's first health clinic catering solely for the needs of the transgender and gender diverse community has opened.

The Equinox Gender Diverse Clinic, a peer-led trans-focused clinic, is run by the Victorian AIDS Council.

The clinic bulk bills, making the service accessible to the entire transgender community.

Starting with a GP service, Equinox plans to expand into a counselling service later this year, and beyond that into addressing trans homelessness.

The clinic is a much-needed intervention to give transgender and gender diverse people access to quality and affirming healthcare.

Prejudice against transgender people is still widespread and transgender people cannot count on medical and psychological care being appropriate and respectful of their gender identities.

Like the article? Subscribe to Green Left now! You can also like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.





