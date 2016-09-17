CUB boycott grows

The momentum to boycott Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) products is growing. The Monash Student Association’s Sir Johns Bar and the Swinburne Student Association will no longer stock any CUB products.

Hotels across the nation — including The Tote in Abbotsford, The Lincoln in Carlton, the Kent Street Bar in Collingwood, and the Raccoon Bar in Melbourne, the Unicorn in Ballarat and the Grand Yamanto and Cecil Hotel in Queensland — are also refusing to serve CUB beers on tap.

However, most pubs are locked into contracts for their tap beers.

CUB’s main competitor is Lion, which is owned by Japanese giant Kirin Holdings. Its beers include XXXX, Tooheys. Hahn, James Squire and James Boags.

