Students protest National Art School merger

National Arts School protest at NSW parliament on August 24.

Sydney's Oxford Street was shut down on August 24 by hundreds of people protesting moves to absorb the National Art School into the University of New South Wales.

The push to merge the nation's oldest art school is being promoted by the state government and is part of a broader plan involving three different Sydney art schools, including Sydney College of the Arts.

For many, the plan to shift these art schools off prime real estate is motivated by the NSW government's desire to sell the sites to developers.

Like the article? Subscribe to Green Left now! You can also like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.







Tags: