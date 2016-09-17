Fund to enable racehorses to retire

In a reaction to the NSW government banning greyhound racing, Racing NSW announced on September 13 that it will introduce a 1% levy on the $204 million it pays in prize money to look after horse welfare.

Racing NSW will form a new department, including vets and staff to retrain racehorses and place them within the horse community beyond their time on the track.

Its role will be to establish partnerships with riding schools, pony clubs and other equestrian organisations to promote re-homing of thoroughbreds.

Elio Celotto, campaign director for The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses said: “After years of denying that slow and failed racehorses are sent to slaughter, we are finally seeing some acknowledgement and action.”

