PHOTOS: Thousands rally to bring them here
Thousands of people across Australia have been coming out to refugee rights rallies in the wake of the Guardian's Nauru files documenting the systemic abuse of refugees in the Nauru detention centre and the PNG Supreme Court
Refugee activists demanded the government immediately close all the detention centre's, end boat turnbacks and resettle all refugees and asylum seekers on Nauru and Manus Island in Australia.
Sydney
Photos by Zebedee Parkes
Brisbane
Photos by Alex Bainbridge
Adelaide
Photos by Gemma Weedall
Melbourne
Photos by Ali Bakhtiarvandi