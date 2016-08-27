PHOTOS: Thousands rally to bring them here

Thousands of people across Australia have been coming out to refugee rights rallies in the wake of the Guardian's Nauru files documenting the systemic abuse of refugees in the Nauru detention centre and the PNG Supreme Court

Refugee activists demanded the government immediately close all the detention centre's, end boat turnbacks and resettle all refugees and asylum seekers on Nauru and Manus Island in Australia.

Sydney

Photos by Zebedee Parkes

Brisbane

Photos by Alex Bainbridge

Adelaide

Photos by Gemma Weedall

Melbourne

Photos by Ali Bakhtiarvandi

