Progressive Cinema presents "BLACK HOLE"

Set against the backdrop of an ever increasing thirst for fossil fuels by the extractive industry and Australian governments, Black Hole tells the story of the ongoing battle to save the Leard Forest. Dr Kerri Clarke, Environmental Representative on the Maules Creek Coal CCC, will inform us about recent developments and the work of the WANDO Conservation and Cultural Centre. Followed by a community dinner. Screening and dinner free. We will collect donations for the WANDO Conservation and Cultural Centre. At Kent House, 141 Faulkner Street, opposite Central Park.

Phone: Bea on 0458 752 680